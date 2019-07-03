Speech to Text for Duke Energy talks about the proposed energy rate increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening and thanks for joining us. duke energy customers could see less money in their wallets in the near future. on news 10 first at five... we told you about the company asking indiana regulators to raise rates in order to make improvements. those improvements will help reduce emissions.. improve reliability and allow the company to invest in its grid. in tonight's top story.. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us live to explain what the next steps are for the proposed increase. it's a 15 percent rate increase. starting at 13 percent in 20-20.. and two percent the following year. that means for the average residential home.. duke energy says this would be a 23 dollar increase per month. a spokeperson for the company says these improvements will help everyone in the long run. they include updating the electric grid to improve reliability.. help avoid power outages.. and speed up service to restore power when outages do occur. duke says asking customers to pay more isn't ideal.. but it's necessary. those here in the wabash valley are upset this could be impacting families. "it's the essentials that people need, and the people that are fixed incomes or elderly that don't have the money for these. there the one's who are going to be hurting." "asking customers to pay more for energy isn't something we take lightly. we work hard to keep costs reasonable for our customers and avoid an increase whenever possible. this is a very open process, and state regulators will consider all the testimony carefully." that carefully." that includes testimonies from you at home. public hearing dates have not yet been announced. if this is passed.. customers can expect to see the increase in the spring or early summer next year. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10.