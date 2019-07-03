Clear
Scattered storms today...but what can we expect for the 4th?

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. independence day a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. partly sunny, with a high near 89. south southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. south wind 3 to 6 mph. tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. independence day a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. partly sunny, with a high near 89. south southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. south wind 3 to 6 mph. 6 mph. south wind 3 to around 72. with a low mostly cloudy, before 2am. s, mainly thunderstormshowers and chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. south wind 3 to 6 mph.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

