Speech to Text for Richland County Animal Facility issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wabash valley animal shelter is looking to build a new facility. however the cost will not be cheap. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what officals in richland county are dealing with. "this small building behind me houses stray animals picked up by animal control here in richland county. it's a building that animal control says they have outgrown." animal control has called this building home for years. every tuesday animals here are taken to other shelters to help find homes for the homeless pets. however kevin gosnell with animal control says the shelter's pins are full by monday. the county has been working on plans for a new shelter for roughly two years. bids for the original project came in way over budget. the project was estimated at less than $300,000 dollars... bids were more than $400,000. county leaders scrapped that project. the county tried to remodel existing buildings to no avail. however now the project is going forward. richland county leaders have bought land for a new building in olney city limits. they hope with the public's help they can get ground broken by the fall. "the last time we let out the bids there was a lot of people that weren't aware of the bids being let out. so this time we're going to personally go to them and see if they'd like to bid on it." "at the top of the hour i'll take you on a tour of this small building. in richland county, gary brian news 10."