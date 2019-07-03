Speech to Text for Former Brazil-based House of Hope director tested positive for cocaine, other drugs at the time of f

expected back in court next week. police say the man who once led a recovery facility had drugs in his system during a deadly crash. as we've told you, brian rosano is facing charges after a crash on interstate 70. rosano had served as house of hope's director-- in brazil, indiana. today, the group told news 10 he's not currently the director.. after the accident. the "resident director" declined to comment further about rosano's position. today, we also received court documents revealing more information. acording to police, rosano preliminary tested positive for "cocaine, opiates, and benzo... which is a tranquilizer." police say rosano was driving a mini-van and hit a man who was working on a vehicle on interstate 70. that man died. in court documents.. a trooper said rosano's van had syringes, and other