Brazil man accused of crashing into a street sweeper while driving drunk

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you updates as they become available. a brazil man is out of jail this evening.. after a drunk driving incident late last night. "25"-year-old "collin richards" appeared in court this morning to face "1" count of "operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person". the accident happened just before 11:30 last night on "south 3rd" and "cruft streets in terre haute. police say "richards" crashed his jeep into a street sweeper. "1"-person was injured. according to court documents.. "richards" blood alcohol content level was point 1-2-6 at the time of the crash. he's
