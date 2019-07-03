Speech to Text for '...I want to be able to see where my money is going.' People not happy with after getting hit with

looking to make improvements while raising rates. on monday.. a "1-point-9-9" percent went into effect for indiana american water customers. it's a way to help pay for more than 500-million dollars in infrastructure improvements. rates will go up again by "5-point-7-9" percent in may of 20-20. those in the wabash valley are wondering where all of their money is really gonig. "especially with the problem we're having with the flooding in the streets. you think with the sewer increase that we would have better drainage. at times you feel like there is, and at times you feel like there's not, so an increase to me is like i want to be able to see where my money is going." you can see how these rates could affect you by going to the company's website. we've linked you to it at wthi tv dot com.