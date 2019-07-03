Speech to Text for Police respond to two serious overnight crashes

new for you this morning... we're following two serious crashes that happened overnight. news 10's jordan kudisch is live in our newsroom with more. jordan ... what can you tell us? alia.. it happened 1205 east french drive - as you said in southern vigo county. that's where the first of two crashes happened. take a look at this video... it happened around 2:30 this morning. we were told 3-people were in that vehicle... at least "one" was reportedly "thrown" from the vehicle and landed in a "ditch." early reports say there was also a "small fire" within the vehicle. as you can see there's "so much damage" to the vehicle...we can't give any details on the car itself. this isn't the only overnight accident being investigated. take a look at this video from just a few hours before. at around 11:30 last night... police and emergency crews were called to "third and cruft." we're told a driver crashed into a street sweeper. the driver of was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries." the driver of the street sweeper was not hurt. and "third street" was blocked off for more than an hour. we continue working to get more information on both of these overnight crashes. we'll bring you any new information just as soon as we get it. for now - reporting live in the newsroom. jordan kudisch, news 10. sad news out of the auto industry this morning: the passing of legendary executive "lee iacocca." his long career began at "ford". that's where he championed the development of the "mustang." his next stop was "chrysler". that's where he was widely praised for steering the nearly bankrupt company back to profitability. "lee iacocca" was 94 years old. at this hour... terre haute police continue looking for a robbery suspect. it happened around 4:30 yesterday afternoon at "fifth third bank." that's on "highway 41"... near "kohl's"... on terre haute's south side. police say the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. if you know who this is.. or have information.. call the vigo county sheriff's office at the number on your screen. the "clay county humane shelter" is in quarantine this morning. that's due to an outbreak. several cats are dealing with "feline distemper." it's a highly contagious... and often deadly infection. it causes immune and nervous system disease. leaders say around 6 cats have already died. two are still fighting for their lives. as a result... the shelter is not taking anymore pets from owners. the hamilton center will receive more than 1-million dollars in grant money. that's thanks to u-s- congressman "larry buchshon". the money will go to the "head start program". it will help build a new classroom.. along with salaries and other resources. duke energy wants to make improvements... but to do it... you'd have to pay more money. the company is asking indiana regulators to raise rates. it would be a 15-percent increase. it will help reduce emissions.. improve reliability and allow the company to invest in its grid. duke energy is seeking a two-step increase... starting at 13 percent in 20-20.. and 2 percent the following year. as of now.. this has not been approved by the "indiana utility regulatory commission." the mayor of sullivan is considering a splash pad! that's because the city hasn't had a pool for nearly two years. you can see the proposed design on your screen. mayor "clint lamb" says it's an option the city can afford. however... he wants the community to know that he is still open to talking about a pool. 50 people... within sullivan city limits... must sign the petition. after that... construction of the splash-pad can start. you can find a copy of the petition at "sullivan city hall." < it'll be another hot and humid day today, mixing sun and clouds with a high at 87. it will feel more like 95 degrees. pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but most of the activity looks to be light. still chances for showers and storms tonight, a low at 71. then, showers and storms possible for your 4th, but the activity looks light again. high tomorrow at 88. have a safe and responsible 4th of july! [notes:eric joins anchors at main set] eric stidman has the answer to this morning's weather buzz. that's it.. for "news 10