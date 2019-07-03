Clear

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Top Headlines for July 3rd

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

{jordan live in newsroom to tell us about the following two stories} Police and emergency crews were called to a serious overnight crash. It happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning at 1205 East French Drive in southern Vigo County. We are told three people were inside a vehicle when it crashed. At least one was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and landed in a ditch. Early reports say there was a small fire with the vehicle. The damage was so extensive it's impossible at this point to determine the make or model of vehicle involved. News 10 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

One person was injured after a late night crash near downtown Terre Haute. At around 11:30 Tuesday night police and emergency crews were called to 3rd and Cruft. We're told a driver crashed into a street sweeper. The driver of was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the street sweeper was not hurt. 3rd Street was blocked off for more than an hour as crews cleaned up this crash.

sad news out of the auto industry this morning: the passing of legendary executive "lee iacocca." his long career began at ford. that's where he championed the development of the mustang. his next stop was chrysler. that's where he was widely praised for steering the nearly bankrupt company back to profitability. lee iacocca was 94 years old.

at this hour terre haute police continue looking for a robbery suspect. it happened around 4:30 yesterday afternoon at fifth third bank. that's on highway 41 near kohl's on terre haute's south side. police say the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. if you know who this is or have information call the vigo county sheriff's office at the number on your screen.

the clay county humane shelter is in quarantine this morning. that's due to an outbreak. several cats are dealing with feline distemper. it's a highly contagious and often deadly infection. it causes immune and nervous system disease. leaders say around six cats have already died. two are still fighting for their lives. as a result the shelter is not taking anymore pets from owners.

the hamilton center will receive more than $1 million in grant money. that's thanks to u-s- congressman larry buchshon. the money will go to the "head start program". it will help build a new classroom along with salaries and other resources.

duke energy wants to make improvements, but to do it, you'd have to pay more money. the company is asking indiana regulators to raise rates. it would be a 15% increase. it will help reduce emissions, improve reliability and allow the company to invest in its grid. duke energy is seeking a two-step increase starting at 13% in 2020 and 2% the following year. as of now this has not been approved by the indiana utility regulatory commission.

the mayor of sullivan is considering a splash pad! that's because the city hasn't had a pool for nearly two years. mayor clint lamb says it's an option the city can afford. However he wants the community to know that he is still open to talking about a pool. Fifty people within sullivan city limits must sign the petition. after that construction of the splash-pad can start. you can find a copy of the petition at sullivan city hall.

It'll be another hot and humid day today, mixing sun and clouds with a high at 87. It will feel more like 95 degrees. Pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but most of the activity looks to be light. Still chances for showers and storms tonight, a low at 71. Then, showers and storms possible for your 4th, but the activity looks light again. High tomorrow at 88. Have a safe and responsible 4th of July!

