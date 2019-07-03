Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

Wednesday night: Scattered evening storms possible. Warm and humid. Low: 71°

Thursday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers and storms. High: 89°

Detailed Forecast:

During the summer months, weather systems can often move very slowly. That's the situation we're in right now. We'll continue to experience hot, humid days with scattered storms and warm, muggy nights. A cold front is slowly making its way toward us, but won't arrive until the last part of the weekend. We may get some relief after the front passes. In the meantime, it's heat, humidity and scattered storms.