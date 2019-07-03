Clear

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

We'll continue to experience hot, humid days with scattered storms and warm, muggy nights.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 7:02 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 7:06 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

Wednesday night: Scattered evening storms possible. Warm and humid. Low: 71°

Thursday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers and storms. High: 89°

Detailed Forecast:

During the summer months, weather systems can often move very slowly. That's the situation we're in right now. We'll continue to experience hot, humid days with scattered storms and warm, muggy nights. A cold front is slowly making its way toward us, but won't arrive until the last part of the weekend. We may get some relief after the front passes. In the meantime, it's heat, humidity and scattered storms.

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
