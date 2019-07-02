Speech to Text for Indiana State Police starts annual school bus inspections

to 5 mph. in a safety alert tonight.. even though school is out.. officials are still working to make sure your kids are kept safe during the school year. inspectors with the indiana state police are out making sure the buses are being held to the highest standard. they are doing annual school bus inspections. the crews were out in indianapolis today to inspect things like stop arms.. and lights.. but they're also checking for new safety measures put in place by the school bus safety law. that includes new cameras. thanks to the law..drivers who pass a school bus when the stop arm is out will now face harsher penalties. "if you do?t just take your time and let these kids get on board, then i think w?ll have to make it the hard way." it will be weeks before it will be it will be weeks before the inspections will be done.. you can see if your child's bus inspections have been done.. we've linked you to that at wthi tv