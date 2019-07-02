Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization

Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

without bond. a month-long investigation has landed an edgar county, illinois woman behind bars.. police arrested.. elizabeth sablotny. she's accused of stealing around 2-thousand dollars from the edgar county association for home and community education. sablotny was the treasurer of the organization. police say she issued checks to herself. she is facing charges of theft by
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday late forecast

Image

Indiana State Police starts annual school bus inspections

Image

Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization

Image

Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography

Image

Police search for suspect wanted for Vigo County bank robbery

Image

More people are driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol

Image

'They just helped a lot, it feels like home here...' Early Head Start Program gets grant to help mor

Image

Hey Kevin - in the hot parking lot

Image

New Terre Haute business first of its kind in the Wabash Valley

Image

Police release photos of Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way