Speech to Text for Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography

crime news tonight.. a terre tonight.. a terre haute man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.. the internet crimes against children task force arrested this man..stephen covert.. the arrest stems back to investigation that began in march... after the national center for missing and exploited children received a tip. authorites served a search warrant at covert's home this morning.. he was taken to the vigo county jail where he is being held