Speech to Text for Police search for suspect wanted for Vigo County bank robbery

been certified in drug recognition. a search is underway for a man accused of robbing a bank in southern vigo county. it happened around 4:30 today at the fifth third bank.. that's on us highway 41. police tell us.. the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money.. they say the teller handed that suspect and undetermined amount of money. it is unclear whether he left on foot, or in a vehicle. police released this photo of the suspect... if you know who this is.. or have information..you're asked to call the vigo county sheriff's office directly. that numbers on your screen... 812 462 32-26. authorites say the bank should be open for business again tomorrow. in other