Speech to Text for Hey Kevin - in the hot parking lot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for future generations to enjoy. a new business will help with your farming needs on the south side of terre haute. west side tractor sales officially opened for business on east margaret drive. west side tractor sales is a distributor for john deere construction and forestry equipment. news 10 spoke with leaders today. they say this is the first physical store of its kind in the area. "our closest location is further into the in the east over an hour away.the closest dealer in illinois is about an hour away as well. there was a gap in the community to be able to have john deere customers be served by west side tractor sales." the terre haute location is the 11th west side tractor sales store in indiana