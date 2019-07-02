Clear

Hey Kevin - in the hot parking lot

Hey Kevin - in the hot parking lot

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for future generations to enjoy. a new business will help with your farming needs on the south side of terre haute. west side tractor sales officially opened for business on east margaret drive. west side tractor sales is a distributor for john deere construction and forestry equipment. news 10 spoke with leaders today. they say this is the first physical store of its kind in the area. "our closest location is further into the in the east over an hour away.the closest dealer in illinois is about an hour away as well. there was a gap in the community to be able to have john deere customers be served by west side tractor sales." the terre haute location is the 11th west side tractor sales store in indiana
