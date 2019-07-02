Clear

Police release photos of Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 6:14 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

news 10 is following a breaking news story out of vigo county tonight. we're getting our first look at the potential suspect in a bank robbery investigation. our news 10 team is on the scene at the fifth third bank on u.s. 41. they tell us they see police searching under a bridge nearby. we're still working to learn details about what led up to this scene. however, the vigo county sheriff's office released these sheriff's office released these images of a man they believe to be the suspect. they appear to be of a white man wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses and a hat. if you know anything about this man you're asked to call the vigo county sheriff's office. that number
