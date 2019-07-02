Clear

July weather outlook

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 6:02 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the new the new month is here, and it's started off hot. storm team 10's chris piper is live out in the elements. he's here to tell us what july could look like. kevin the first and second days of july have been steamy. but later this month, there's a chance things could change. we look to something called the climate prediction center. it gives its best prediction as to what the temperatures and rain could be. over the next couple of weeks.. it's looking we'll be about average across the wabash valley. that's good news for us, because average highs are about the upper 80's. there's also the chance to be a little below average. the blue you see on the screen means a chance for below average temperatures. that's very close to the wabash valley. now this is just a prediction, which means things could change. coming up at six, we'll take a look ahead to see what we could get as far as rainfall. news 10 first at 5..
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

