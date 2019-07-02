Speech to Text for New leadership at Crane Army Ammunition Activity

on w-t-h-i t-v dot com. a ceremony at "crane navy base" signifies a change in the guard. news 10 bureau chief gary brian was there. he tells us whose in charge at "crane army operations". "for more than two years colonel michael garlington has had command here at crane army ammunition activity. as he retires...a new leader is taking over the reins." army operations will now fall under colonel stephen dondero. dondero took the reins following a change of command ceremony. family, friends, and co-workers were all on hand tuesday morning. the ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the 1700's. garlington has served in the army for 27 years. he says he plans on moving to texas where he can spend more time with his family. while at crane...garlington says he is most proud of increasing the base's readiness to supply ammo to the american soldier. "a warfighter without munitions. without ready, reliable, and lethal munitions are simply tourists any time they go anywhere. so the ability to train and prepare for anything that comes up is what i am most proud of." "at the top of the hour i'll have more from colonel garlington as well as from the new commander. in crane indiana, gary brian news 10." ///////////