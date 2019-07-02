Clear

City of Sullivan starts petition for Splash Pad approval

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 5:57 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

mph. it's been "2"-years since sullivan residents got to enjoy a day in the city pool. but... the city may see a splashpad as an alternative solution. new for you at 5... news 10's "tilly marlatt" met with the sullivan mayor to learn more. //////// there's a petition to get a splash pad in sullivan. "50" residents within city limits must sign the petition to move forward with splash-pad plans. people are looking forward to this possibility after city pool shut down in 20-17. a whole new pool isn't a financially-sound option right now... costs to just renovate the current pool range between "1"-point "5" to "2"-millio dollars. that doesn't include a new bath house. but mayor "clint lamb" says the city **can fund a splash pad. sullivan has held "9"-townhall forums about how t move forward. the splash pad idea came from a series of town hall meetings. it could be open from april to october. this would extend its use to more than just the summer months. "50" residents within city limits must sign the petition. mayor lamb still hopes to keep the pool conversation alive. "we're not here to close the door on a pool.if the community still wants a pool, that's all fine and dandy. we will partner with them. we are right now leading this effort to get something going." for now, people who live within the sullivan city limits can sign the petition at city hall. . coming up at 6-- i'll show you the design for the splash
