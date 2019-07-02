Clear

Clay County Humane Society in quarantine as six cats die from feline distemper

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

overcrowding at the clay county humane society could be having a deadly impact. right now.. the facility is dealing with feline distemper. it's a highly contagious.. severe infection that's closely related to the "canine parvo-virus". in fact.. the clay county humane society dealt with an outbreak of parvo last month. because of that.. officials at the society have quarantined all kittens and cats for the next week or "2".. manager "lindsey stevenson" says it's important to get your pets vaccinated. she also says if you know your pet is missing.. check in with area facilities. that's because overcrowding plays a big role in spreading diseases. right now.. the clay county humane society has "126 animals. its capacity sits
