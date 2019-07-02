Speech to Text for Sleeping group escape Greene County camper fire

additional information. take a look at this. around 4-30 this morning.. emergency crews were dispatched to interstate-69 and state road 4-45. there was a fully engulfed camper fire. that's in greene county. everyone was asleep inside the camper at the time of the fire. luckily.. everyone escaped without injuries. officials believe the fire started in or near the engine compartment.