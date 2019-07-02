Speech to Text for Brazil man arrested for fatal 70 crash has a history of driving violations and drug charges

jail "without" bond. a brazil man is facing multiple charges after a deadly accident on interstate "70". that's according to indiana state police. "42"-year-old "brian rosano" has now been transferred from the hospital to the putnam county jail. police say he was driving recklessly.. in and out of traffic. "rosano" reportedly hit a man who was trying to repair his truck on the side of the road. the man died at the scene. police say a blood draw showed "rosano" was under the influence of a controlled substance. the crash charges include reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. "rosano" has previously faced charges related to driving and drugs. according to online court documents.. since 20-13.. "rosano" has been pulled over "6"-times for speed and for not wearing a seatbelt. he's also been arrested for possession of cocaine out of marion county. "rosano" should be in court tomorrow. news 10 will follow up with any