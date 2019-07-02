Speech to Text for Rockville man arrested after police say he pointed a rifle at officers

is expected to begin in march or april of 20-20. a crime alert out of parke county had deputies on high alert early this morning. the man you see behind me is "43"-year-old "charles lindquist". he's now in custody at the parke county jail after a short standoff with authorities. here's what police say happened. just before "3"-o'clock this morning.. deputies were called to the "goff road" area. that's just north of fisher road in rural rockville. deputies were called for a suspicious vehicle.. but they heard gunshots when they arrived. "lindquist" then approached them with a rifle pointed their way. police arrested him after a short standoff. no one was hurt. "lindquist" faces several charges... including "intimidation with a deadly weapon at law enforcement". he remains in the parke county