Local leaders working to help community prepare for the upcoming 2020 census

Local leaders working to help community prepare for the upcoming 2020 census

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

its grid. the 20-20 census is right around the corner.. and a local community is working to make things easier for you. in clark county, illinois the public library is working to help you fill out the census paper work online. it's part of the u-s census bureau's move to an online presence the process will begin with a letter in the mail asking "you" to respond. from there.. people have the option to respond online where they can complete the questionaire. those at the "marshall public library" say they're working to make sure everyone in the community gets the help they need. "what we're anticipating is that some of the citizens will have some questions about how to complete the questionaire and perhaps even the online. they can trust us to answer those questions, and also provide the technology and support that they need." thompson says final dates and deadlines are still being worked out. however..the online process
