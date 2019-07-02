Speech to Text for Duke Energy customers could see a 15 percent rate increase

services in the wabash valley. a consumer alert that could impact nearly "840"-thousand hoosiers. duke energy has requested a "15"-percent rate increase. that increase would generate an additional "395"-million dollars annually for the utility. the increase would vary among consumers.. but it would be a "2"-step process. the first round would be a "13"-percent hike in the middle of next year. the next would be a "2"-percent increase in 20-21. duke energy asked the indiana utility regulatory commission for the increase in order to reduce emissions.. improve reliability.. and invest in