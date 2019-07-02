Clear

Newly released report highlights opioid issues, solutions for Vigo County

Newly released report highlights opioid issues, solutions for Vigo County

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Newly released report highlights opioid issues, solutions for Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"we have to address the stigma. we have to start talking about this." a local organization is working to combat addiction in the wabash valley. good afternoon. i'm patrece dayton. in for susan dinkel. it's tuesday, july 2nd. "united way of the wabash valley" hopes to bring new solutions to the opioid crisis. today.. the organization released a report about the problem. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us in the studio to explain what the report says. the united way of the wabash valley released this **49 page report called a "landscape scan." it highlights drug statistics... community downfalls... and recommendations to move forward. an americorps member helped the united way with this. it was part of an effort in "10 hoosier communities." here's "some" of what their report highlighted as problems in **vigo county. the county doesn't have an official lead organization in the substance abuse field. there's "not" a central place to find resource information. children are growing up in homes with generational substance abuse. there's a stigma and a lack of understanding of the issue. those points came from community surveys.. and conversations. the report also outlines suggestions for addressing these problem areas. the united way hopes this report will bring awareness to the addicition problem in our community. "we have to you know bring it out from the shadows and say this is real this is effecting my family, your family, your family. everyone. it's effecting our community, and therefore it's driving us to where we have nine opioid deaths." coming up at 6-- we'll tell you about another new tool that may help better connect people in the wabash valley to resources
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - in the hot parking lot

Image

New Terre Haute business first of its kind in the Wabash Valley

Image

Police release photos of Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

Image

July weather outlook

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

New leadership at Crane Army Ammunition Activity

Image

City of Sullivan starts petition for Splash Pad approval

Image

Clay County Humane Society in quarantine as six cats die from feline distemper

Image

Sleeping group escape Greene County camper fire

Image

Brazil man arrested for fatal 70 crash has a history of driving violations and drug charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way