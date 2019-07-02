Speech to Text for Newly released report highlights opioid issues, solutions for Vigo County

"we have to address the stigma. we have to start talking about this." a local organization is working to combat addiction in the wabash valley. good afternoon. i'm patrece dayton. in for susan dinkel. it's tuesday, july 2nd. "united way of the wabash valley" hopes to bring new solutions to the opioid crisis. today.. the organization released a report about the problem. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us in the studio to explain what the report says. the united way of the wabash valley released this **49 page report called a "landscape scan." it highlights drug statistics... community downfalls... and recommendations to move forward. an americorps member helped the united way with this. it was part of an effort in "10 hoosier communities." here's "some" of what their report highlighted as problems in **vigo county. the county doesn't have an official lead organization in the substance abuse field. there's "not" a central place to find resource information. children are growing up in homes with generational substance abuse. there's a stigma and a lack of understanding of the issue. those points came from community surveys.. and conversations. the report also outlines suggestions for addressing these problem areas. the united way hopes this report will bring awareness to the addicition problem in our community. "we have to you know bring it out from the shadows and say this is real this is effecting my family, your family, your family. everyone. it's effecting our community, and therefore it's driving us to where we have nine opioid deaths." coming up at 6-- we'll tell you about another new tool that may help better connect people in the wabash valley to resources