Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Evening storms possible. Warm and muggy. Low: 71°

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 1:25 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 1:25 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

look for a few clouds this afternoon - and feeling like it is 100 degrees in the heat of the afternoon. late day pop-up showers and storms are possible. there's a little slight chance of showers tonight, as lows sink to 71. then, showers and storms likely tomorrow with a high at 88. looks like our 4th will be unsettled as well.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
