All You Need to Know for Tuesday

a local man is behind bars after a fatal accident on interstate 70. it happened yesterday afternoon near the 46 mile marker. that's in putnam county. police say brian rosano, from brazil, was driving recklessly. that's when his van hit a man who was alongside the road with his broken down truck. that man, from California, later died from his injuries. rosano faces multiple charges including causing death of another person when operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

everyday "911" calls are made, and dispatch has to quickly get you help when you need it. but what if there was an option to get alerts through your phone? well now there is. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the vigo county security center. she has more information on the new "text" feature works. alia.. a simple text and you know the latest in vigo county. it's called "nixel." it allows people to receive updates from dispatch in just seconds. it sends emergency alerts and severe weather updates straight to your mobile device! as of right now there are not many signed up for it. 911 director vickie oster says it can provide helpful updates fast! the texts can range from child abductions to bad storms, or even heavy police presence. it's a tool to help everyone in the community stay alert. it's free and you can sign up online. we'll leave a link for the nixel website on our website. that's at wthitv.com. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10.

community members voiced their concerns about how tax dollars are being spent during a public forum. they questioned spending on projects including the jail and sheriff’s office location, a new terre haute police department, and the possible referendum for vigo county schools. a lot of people want leaders to look at different locations and alternative forms of incarceration. most of the people last night said they want their tax dollars to go to the school first.

vigo county voters will find a referendum on a proposed casino on the ballot this fall. the vigo county election board says people will have the option to vote yes or no. meanwhile the board announced four new voting locations on each side of the city. they'll be the international union of operating engineers, solid waste management building, the seeyville town hall, and the sugar creek fire department.

the county clerk is donating 55 e-poll laptops to non for profits and charities. vigo county has used them in recent elections. they're 5 years old. clerk leanna moore says right now they're waiting to be wiped clean of all data. if you're interested in picking up the laptops for your non-profit...you can contact the county clerk's office. we have that information on our website wthitv.com.

health officials are warning people of a fecal parasite found in pools. crypto-spore-eh-dee-um can live in properly chlorinated pools for up to seven days. that's because of its high tolerance to chlorine. it's spread in pools once a swimmer has ingested the contaminated water. it can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever and dehydration. those symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to weeks. Now we should note there have not been any cases of this parasite reported in vigo county.. but-- the health department is taking steps to keep everyone safe.

the robinson illinois hospital for animals won't have to close afterall. that's thanks to a new owner. o'brien veterinary group is taking over the facility. manager megan rollins says the hospital will be going through a transition over the next few weeks. she hopes the hospital will now be able to better serve the needs of the large and exotic animals. a full service date has yet to be announced. until then the hospital will be offering limited services. boarding will be available throughout the 4th of july.

it'll be another hot and humid day today, a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high at 91. it will feel like it's 100 degrees in the heat of the afternoon. late day pop-up showers and storms are possible. there's a little slight chance of showers tonight, as lows sink to 71. then, showers and storms likely tomorrow with a high at 88.