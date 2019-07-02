Clear

Lifesaving text message alert system: how it works and how to sign up

Dispatch operators are the first point of contact for emergency services in Vigo County and now, there's a new alert system that gets you assistance even faster. It's a text messaging feature called Nixle and it allows you to get emergency text alerts straight to your phone.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:01 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 9:01 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Lifesaving text message alert system: how it works and how to sign up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 100°

Tuesday night: Evening storms possible. Warm and muggy. Low: 71°

Wednesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Light showers. High: 90°

Detailed Forecast:

A warm and humid summer time pattern has set up across the Valley. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the extended period. Along with the warm and humid air mass, plan for day-to-day hit or miss showers. We're still watching closely the 4th of July forecast. As of right now, it continues to trend to be stormy. Check back here for updates.

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
The Summer-Swelter Continues...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lifesaving text message alert system: how it works and how to sign up

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 100°

Image

Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

Image

Terre Haute church holds annual Independence Day celebration

Image

Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Image

Voicing concerns over where our tax money is going

Image

A warm and muggy forecast

Image

Hey Kevin at the pool

Image

June weather recap

Image

Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way