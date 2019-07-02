Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 100°

Tuesday night: Evening storms possible. Warm and muggy. Low: 71°

Wednesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Light showers. High: 90°

Detailed Forecast:

A warm and humid summer time pattern has set up across the Valley. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the extended period. Along with the warm and humid air mass, plan for day-to-day hit or miss showers. We're still watching closely the 4th of July forecast. As of right now, it continues to trend to be stormy. Check back here for updates.