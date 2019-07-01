Clear
Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:38 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

multiple he faces brazil indiana. rosano from arrested brian police injuries. from his he later died road. side of the truck on the repairing his signals while up warning trying to put he was california. sacramento from freddie smith, it then hit center line. across the that van went some point, they say at the interstate. recklessly on van driving reports of a they'd gotten police say putnam county. that's in mile marker. i-70 near the 46 afternoon on earlier this it happened the highway accident on after an jail tonight.. another is in died... and one man has newsroom... to our this just in this just in to our newsroom... one man has died... and another is in jail tonight.. after an accident on the highway it happened earlier this afternoon on i-70 near the 46 mile marker. that's in putnam county. police say they'd gotten reports of a van driving recklessly on the interstate. they say at some point, that van went across the center line. it then hit freddie smith, from sacramento california. he was trying to put up warning signals while repairing his truck on the side of the road. he later died from his injuries. police arrested brian rosano from brazil indiana. he faces multiple charges including "causing death of another person when operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance"
