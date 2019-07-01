Speech to Text for Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

this just in to our newsroom... one man has died... and another is in jail tonight.. after an accident on the highway it happened earlier this afternoon on i-70 near the 46 mile marker. that's in putnam county. police say they'd gotten reports of a van driving recklessly on the interstate. they say at some point, that van went across the center line. it then hit freddie smith, from sacramento california. he was trying to put up warning signals while repairing his truck on the side of the road. he later died from his injuries. police arrested brian rosano from brazil indiana. he faces multiple charges including "causing death of another person when operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance"