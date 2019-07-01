Speech to Text for Terre Haute church holds annual Independence Day celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people in terre haute celebrated thier freedom today... "star bangeled banner" tonight was the annual new life fellowship independence day celebration... there was food trucks..music...and of course fireworks.. the event draws in nearly a thousand people every year.. there are more fourth of there are year.. people every thousand nearly a draws in nearly a thousand people every year.. there are more fourth of july celebrations happening throughout the week. you can find a list on our website