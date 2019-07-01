Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is allowed on these road ways. walmart is making it easier to live green in terre haute.. the company announced today that it is now providing electric vehicle charging stations.. you'll find them at the state road 46 location. more than 130 stores in the country offer the chargers.. but only 4 in indiana. its a partnership with "electrify america".. walmart hopes to be powered with 50
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Typically Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

Image

Terre Haute church holds annual Independence Day celebration

Image

Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Image

Voicing concerns over where our tax money is going

Image

A warm and muggy forecast

Image

Hey Kevin at the pool

Image

June weather recap

Image

Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

INDOT announces reopening of SR 54

Image

Vigo County leaders to add four new voting locations for fall election

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way