Speech to Text for Voicing concerns over where our tax money is going

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community community members are voicing their opinions are where their tax money is going. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10 a public forum tonight about what's going on in the community..got folks a little heated. " " this was the second of the public tax forums.. the big topics of the night were the jail and the referendum for vigo county schools. news 10s sarah lehman explains.. one topic got them more excited than another. patrece... the tax payers association of vigo county and citizens for better government hosted the forum tonight here at the library. they talked about a lot of the big projects happening in terre haute and vigo county. and like you said things got pretty heated. a public forum to discuss the vigo county jail project... the sheriffs office... terre haute police station... and the referendum for vigo county schools took somewhat of a turn monday night. "i think when you're talking about somebodys wallet there pocket book people get pretty spirited and i think there's a good deal of unrest about a 70 million dollar jail." but the jail isn't the only thing people were fired up about. some people were upset about vigo county schools wanting a referendum on the ballot in november. "they need to learn how to spend what they got and stay within their means like henry ford said he said you're gonna get a raise but he said at the same time i wish you'd take the money i've already given ya and spend it wisely that's the same way with the school corporation they're not spending their money wisely. they're not doing the right choices." at the end of the day terry hamiliton who attended the meeting on monday says he's just upset about all of the high taxes. "right now they're over taxing up on everything. they're over taxing us on gas on the car they're over taxing us on the school corporation they're overtaxing us on the jail and everything else which is not necessary which they got money they just want more and more and more they can't learn to spend what they got." the majority of the audience took issue with the jail.. and it's funding. only a few spoke out against the school referendum. the vigo county school board has not approved the referendum as of yet they'll vote on it later this month. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. there are two more chances for you to learn about the financial struggles for vigo county schools.. those meetings are july 8th and 22nd. they will follow the board of trustees meeting. that's at the administration building downtown..in the board room. you can find those