Clear

A warm and muggy forecast

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 6:54 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. mostly clear, with a low around 69. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 90. calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. partly cloudy, with a low around 72. southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. chance of precipitation is 40%.
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way