June weather recap

June weather recap

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for June weather recap

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the first day of july. now that june is over, how did things shape up? storm team 10's chris piper is live at deming park. he's here to tell us what went on during june. kevin, june was an active month for us in the valley. at five, i told you about how most of the month was at or below average with temperatures. but what about rain, and severe weather? during the month of june, we usually average 4.14 inches of rain. at our tv station, we recorded 4.51 inches of rain. now this may not be the case for some of you. many places across the valley, saw a lot more rain than this. we also had a lot of severe weather. in our viewing area, we saw multiple tornadoes. greene and owen counties, with confirmed tornadoes, seem to be hit the hardest. but just like with rainfall, some of you may have seen severe weather outside of these counties. keep this in mind, because we're not out of the woods yet. coming up later this week, i'll have a look ahead, to see what the month of july could hold. in deming park, chris piper, storm team 10.
