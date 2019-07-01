Speech to Text for Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

replacement over the next couple of weeks. a new business is set to open in downtown terre haute. it's called "5th street nutrition". it's a smoothie and juice bar. the bar will specialize in healthy shakes, coffee and tea. news 10 caught up with the owner as he prepared for the opening. he says he's excited to bring something like this to the wabash valley. "when i was in college i noticed that terre haute didn't have very many healthy options. i just wanted to change that for the community." 5th street nutrition is located near 5th and wabash streets. the official grand opening is this wednesday july