INDOT announces reopening of SR 54

INDOT announces reopening of SR 54

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

severed. a stretch of state road 54 has been closed for almost a month now. that has some residents along holtsclaw road in greene county concerned. but there may be relief in sight. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how recent developments may help to relieve traffic issues on the small town road. "normally this stretch of holtsclaw road here in greene county only sees a handful of cars daily. however thanks to the road closure on state road fifty four, folks here say the road has become a lot busier." residents along holtsclaw road say there are two big issues. those issues are speed and cars not having enough room on the small roads. this afternoon the indiana department of transportation announced changes that could help to reduce the amount of traffic on holtsclaw. indot will be re-opening state road 54 with restrictions. signals will be used to direct traffic. the restrictions will close the interstection of crowe road and state road 54. indot hopes to have these restrictions in place by the end of the week. in the meantime residents hope drivers will pay attention to their surroundings. "it's not that we don't want the traffic to be here. it is a county road. people pay taxes. we get that. just slow down like you've got some common sense." "the offical detour takes drivers out to interstate sixty nine via state road 45 and highway 231. in greene county, gary brian news 10."
