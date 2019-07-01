Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders to add four new voting locations for fall election

in tonight's election alert.... the vigo county election board announced plans to add four new voting centers for the upcoming november election. good evening and thanks for joining us. today board members voted to have the casino referendum on the november ballot. it would ask if inland casino gambling should be permitted in vigo county? in may...indiana governor eric holcomb signed a sports gaming bill. it allows spectacle entertainment to choose to move its gary, indiana casinos. lawmakers hope one of those casinos makes its way here to terre haute. but first...the voters have to approve it. the election board wants to reach more people with the additional centers. news 10's richard solomon is live in our newsroom. he joins us now with more. the vigo county election board is adding 4 locations because of an approved change just today. the upcoming city election is city only... but now with the change...people in the county will be able to vote on the casino referendum. the voting locations will be... north...south...east...and west of the city. here are the locations. the international union of operating engineers will be used on the south side... solid waste management building north of the city... the seelyville town hall out east.. and the sugar creek fire department here in west terre haute.. i spoke with tom ridge over at the operating engineers. he told me by being a voting center...this is his way of making sure vigo county continues to grow. "it's an opportunity to bring jobs to vigo county i think that everybody is somewhat excited about that you know hopefully you look at the communities that have the casinos and it seems to uplift all of em" i also spoke to election clerk brad newman. he told me he's glad the referendum will be this november...because it helps speed up the decision. reporting live in west terre haute, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. back to you.