Speech to Text for Clinton K9 receives a bullet and stab resistant vest thanks to a donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than "1"-from more a donation from more than "1"-thousand miles away.. is making a big difference in clinton, indiana. take a look at k-9 ivan. you'll find "vested interest in k9s, inc." in east staunton, massachusetts". recently, the company donated this bullet and stab protective vest. "ivan".. along with his handler.. "justin nelson".. are part of the clinton police department. the vest is embroidered with the words.. "born to love". "trained to serve". "loyal always". since 2009.. the non-profit has provided more than "33"-hundred protective vests i all "50"-states. to learn more about vested interest in vested interest in k-9s.. and how you