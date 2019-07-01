Speech to Text for Volunteers work to prep fairgrounds ahead of Vigo County Fair

com happening today... community members are helping to get things ready for the vigo county fair. they spent the day setting up exhibit spaces.. and working in the animal barns. some volunteers also cleaned up the fairgrounds. it was all part of a special community work day. up to 100 people work in the weeks leading up to the fair to make sure everything is ready. organizers are grateful for this support. "i think it's a great accomplishment we could get a lot of members of the community here. we have a lot of 4-h volunteers who are overworked and they still show up for community service day but they still show up and do whatever." activities start saturday.. and run through july 13th.