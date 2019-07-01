Clear

Robinson Hospital for Animals to stay open

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Robinson Hospital for Animals to stay open

been reported at deming park pool. pet owners in crawford county, illinois.. listen up. the animal hospital in robinson.. says it will stay open. it's new information.. after the hospital recently announced it was closing. it's a story we've been following for you. o'brien veterinary group is the new owner of robinson hospital for animals. obrien owns "12"-other veterinary hospitals throughout illinois and indiana. the hospital will continue to offer routine and emergency services to the community. however, there will be a transitional period in the next few weeks.. with limited services. manager "megan rollins" is a "12"-year employee of the hospital. she is looking forward to continuing to serve the community's animal needs. "those of us who have been here as long as we have...we see them from birth to unfortunately death, and we have quite a bond with quite a few of our patients..and owners." rollins says the clinic will continue to answer questions by phone during the transition. the hospital will be offering boarding over the 4th of july. more information is available on our website w-t-h-i tv dot
