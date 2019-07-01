Speech to Text for 'It's pretty scary.... knowing that something like that is in the water,' locals react to CDC warnin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

summer heat has officially made it's way into the wabash valley. that means many people will be looking to cool off in the pool. but.. what they may not know is... something could be hiding in the water. a new report from the c-d-c says there's a fecal parasite that can be found in swimming pools. it could cause a range of symptoms including diarrhea. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us live from deming park pool. she has more on the parasite and how parents feel about the health and safety of their children. i'm live here at deming park pool. you can see several people here in the pool behind me. what they may not know.. is places like this are one of the most common spots to find the parasite called crypto-spore-eh-dee-um. the c-d-c says "crypto" can live in properly chlorinated pools for up to seven days because of its high tolerance to chlorine. that means if you've ingested pool water that contains the parasite.. you can become very sick. the c-d-c says besides diarrhea.. symptoms typically include stomach cramps.. vomiting.. fever.. and dehydration. i spoke with a woman who is around a number of kids everyday. she says it's scary knowing they could be exposed to something like this. "it's pretty scary. you know you come here.. i bring 16 kids from the daycare me and my coworkers, and then you come here expecting to have a good time and then a parasite is in the water. it lays dormant you said for 7 days. knowing that something like that is in the water and one of your kids could get sick." "so if there's any fecal matter that gets into the pool that is contaminated with it, it's really easy for people to get if they swallow any of the water. even just a little bit." it is important to note that since 2009.. there has only been one death reported.. but you can never be too safe. coming up at the top of the hour.. you'll hear more from martin and how she's taking precautions to keep all of her children safe this summer. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. the warning the warning the warning the warning the warning from the c-d-c comes after health officials say more than 7-thousand outbreaks caused illness between 2009 and 20-17. more than a third of those cases came from swimming pools. we do want to stress that the vigo county health department has taken measures to ensure that deming park pool is safe. no reports of crypto have