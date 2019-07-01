Speech to Text for New Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce president takes over

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

replacement in the coming weeks. while one leader prepares to leave.. another steps in. today.. "kristin craig" began her new role as president of the terre haute chamber of commerce. craig is the first woman to ever hold the title in the organization's 106 year history. she's been with the chamber for the last "16"-years. she replaces "david haynes".. who officially retired