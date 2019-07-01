Speech to Text for Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club CEO steps down to pursue professional basketball officiating

plan. the c-e-o of the terre haute boys and girls club is stepping down. that's new for you at 5. the announcement came early this afternoon. "nate green" is leaving the club to pursue his professional basketball officiating career. "green" joined the terre haute boys and girls club last august. green's last day with the club will be august 6th. the board of directors will begin a search for green's