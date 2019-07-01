Speech to Text for Accused Terre Haute child molester remains behind bars, public defended request denied

website.. wthitv.com. a terre haute man is still behind bars on "100"-thousand bars on "100"-thousand dollars bond. he's accused of a handful of sex crimes. "49"-year-old "jonathon brewster" appeared before a vigo county judge this morning.. he's preliminarily charged with "3"-counts of child molesting.. "2"-counts of sexua misconduct with a minor.. criminal confinement and domestic battery. according to court records "2"-female juveniles told authorities brewster sexually abused them multiple times. the court issued "no contact orders". "brewster" requested a public defender. the court denied that request. . he'll return to court on july 11th. news 10's spoke to riley recreational league president.. "greg ewing". he says "brewster" was a softball coach last season. that season ended on june 15th. all ties have been cut between the league and "brewster". "ewing" says all coaches must pass a