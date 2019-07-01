Speech to Text for Fireworks Safety Tips and don't forget to check your smoke detector

with diana luther from the terre haute fire department about fireworks safety. 1. be sure to use fireworks outdoors and away from buildings and vehicles 2. never relight a 'dud' firework. wait 20 minutes and soak it in a bucket of water 3. always have a bucket of water or a charged water hose nearby 4. dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal garbage can remember, if you need help checking or installing a smoke detector or want to donate to the smoke detector fund, contact the terre haute fire department at (812) 244-2803.