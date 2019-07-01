Speech to Text for Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

wrap up by november 14th. starting today... illinois drivers and their wallets may take a hit. that's after a law passed that would increase "motor fuel tax." the gas tax is doubling! it's increasing from 19 cents per gallon.. to 38 cents per gallon. governor "pritzker" estimates the gas tax will generate 590-million in the fiscal year of "2020". it would go towards 3 different projects. state roads and bridges.. local government.. and local transit districts. the last time gas increased like this in illinois was in "1990." pritzker defends his reasoning for the change.. while some drivers feel it's only going to make matters worse for their wallets. "the last time there was a gas tax increase was 1990. it was put to 19 cents. it wasn't indexed to inflation. and we would experienced all the investments that would have come from the dollars in the gas tax hike over all those years, but we didn't. now we need to make up for that. " "i'll admit, when i go to indiana for some reason, i'll make sure, i'll fuel up in indiana before i come back to illinois." the increase in gas isn't the only major change happening in illionis today. major changes are happening in illinois today. a "gas" tax will increase.. the age for buying "tobacco" will go up.. there will also be stricter penalities for those caught "texting and driving." the legal smoking age would change to "21".. and those caught texting and driving could be fined 150-dollars. these are all laws proposed by governor pritzker. the texting and driving would help keep "illinois" road safer. the "tobacco to 21" act would help lower the high increase of smokers. now, this is all happening right here in illinois. lawmakers have started to consider raising the smoking age right here in indiana.. but that has not passed yet.