All You Need to Know for Monday

a traffic alert for some terre haute drivers. starting today the city will be paving several roads. they are wallace avenue, from 25th street to brown avenue, margaret avenue, from fruitridge east to sycamore terrace, sidenbender road, from margaret to i-70, and 25th street, from hulman to margaret avenue. only people who live in these areas will have access. work should wrap on on saturday.

major changes are happening in illinois today. a gas tax will increase. the age for buying tobacco will go up. there will also be stricter penalties for those caught texting and driving. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from illinois. she has more on how these new laws could impact you! alia... the price of gas would increase from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon. the legal smoking age would change to 21, and those caught texting and driving could be fined $150. these are all laws proposed by governor pritzker. he says the increase in gas taxes would go towards three different projects - state roads and bridges, local government and local transit districts. the texting and driving would help keep illinois roads safer. the tobacco to 21 act would help lower the high increase of smokers. now, this is all happening right here in illinois. lawmakers have started to consider raising the smoking age in Indiana, but that has not passed yet. reporting live in marshall, jk, news 10.

july 1st also brings several new laws here in indiana. one will help keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus. Drivers who pass a school bus when the stop arm is out will face harsher penalties. they will be charged with a felony instead of a misdemeanor. the law also helps schools pay for cameras to catch stop arm violations.

another new law requires indiana high schoolers to take the naturalization test. it's the test people must take to become u-s-citizens. some lawmakers wanted to require the test to graduate, but that was taken out.

and a new hate crimes law takes effect today in indiana. some say its final version shows indiana is serious about ending targeted violence. others say the law is vague and does nothing to protect marginalized groups. the law does not explicitly protect people based on age, sex or gender identity. Also indiana's revenge porn law goes into effect today. now you can report anyone who sends you unwanted intimate images. that person can face criminal charges.

animals are getting some added protection under a new law. animal abusers cannot own, harbor or train companion animals. Before nothing prevented convicted animal abusers from getting other pets. advocates say they hope this will cut down on abuse cases across the state.

there's a new increase for indiana american water customers in terre haute. this comes after a settlement approved by the indiana utilitiy regulatory commission. it covers more than $500 million in infrastructure improvements. the first increase happens today. it will be 1.99%. rates will go up again by 5.79%in may 2020. you can find out how those rates could affect you by going to the company's website. we've linked you to it at wthitv.com.

president trump is back on u-s soil after his trip to asia. he made history in north korea becoming the first sitting president to cross into the nation. the president was greeted warmly by leader kim jong-un. they walked just yards back into south korea for a discussion that lasted almost an hour. the president said he and kim agreed to re-start stalled nuclear talks in the next few weeks.

happening tonight - vigo county taxpayers get another chance to speak out about how their money is being used. two citizens groups hosted the first of two public forums saturday. a few we spoke with told us they want to make sure they can provide a good jail but also help out the school corporation. many agreed they want to keep the jail where it is now. tonight's forum runs from six until eight at the vigo county public library

we'll start off july with mix of sun and clouds and a chance of afternoon showers and storms. highs today get to 90, but it will feel like it's close to 100 degrees. stay hydrated. tonight, lows land at 72. then, same setup tomorrow, mixing sun and clouds and a high at 91, feeling close to 100.