Clear

Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Beginning Monday, several new Illinois laws will go into effect. Gas taxes will double, the minimum age for buying tobacco will increase and texting and driving laws will become more strict.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 8:17 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mixing clouds and sun. Dangerously Hot. Afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 99°

Monday Night: Showers and storms before dusk. Low: 71°

Tuesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Still hot. Stormy. High: 90° Feels Like: 100°

Detailed Forecast:

July will come in hot and strong with the potential of heat of the day showers pretty much every day this week. This type of activity is very difficult to nail down specifics because the storms are driven by daytime heating and plumes of moisture in the enviroment. Plan for this type of weather activity for the next several days. There will also be periods of ample sunshine mixing with clouds.

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot and Stormy Week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Image

Mixing clouds and sun. Dangerously Hot. Afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 99°

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

Image

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

Image

New laws take effect in Indiana Monday, July 1st

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way