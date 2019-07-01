Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mixing clouds and sun. Dangerously Hot. Afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 99°

Monday Night: Showers and storms before dusk. Low: 71°

Tuesday: Mixing sun and clouds. Still hot. Stormy. High: 90° Feels Like: 100°

July will come in hot and strong with the potential of heat of the day showers pretty much every day this week. This type of activity is very difficult to nail down specifics because the storms are driven by daytime heating and plumes of moisture in the enviroment. Plan for this type of weather activity for the next several days. There will also be periods of ample sunshine mixing with clouds.